MK Dons boss Liam Manning has a ‘secret admirer’ at a rival League One club, says Alan Nixon.

Manning was installed as the new MK Dons boss earlier in the season following Russell Martin’s move to Swansea City.

Since, the Englishman has made play-off contenders out of the Dons who sit in 5th-place of the League One table having claimed 31 points from their opening 17 league fixtures.

Now though, Nixon writes in The Sun on Sunday (21.11.21, pg. 61) that Manning has a ‘secret admirer’ in League One, who are considering a managerial change.

Manning’s background

Manning spent just one season with Belgian outfit Lommel before landing the MK Dons job. But the 36-year-old has previous coaching experience with Ipswich Town, West Ham and New York City.

Who might be interested in Manning?

There’s a number of clubs who could well be weighing up a managerial change in League One, but the two big names that stand out as possible suitors are Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday.

Lee Johnson has came under scrutiny at Sunderland of late after seeing his side drop away from the top two. His side claimed a 2-0 win over Ipswich Town yesterday but it wasn’t a good performance, and Johnson remains very much under the cosh.

Darren Moore also picked up an important win yesterday, with his side winning 3-2 at Accrington Stanley, but he too has come under criticism all season for his side’s performances.

Sunderland seem the more likely to be weighing up a managerial change at the minute and Manning is a youthful, contemporary manager who would compliment their newfound transfer philosophy.

A potentially good fit but for now, it’s all speculation.