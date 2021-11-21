Gillingham boss Steve Evans has ruled out a return for QPR striker Charlie Kelman.

Kelman, 20, joined Gillingham on a short-term loan earlier in the campaign. The American striker would go on to make five League One appearances for the Gills without scoring, before returning to QPR prematurely.

Now, speaking to Kent Online, Gillingham boss Evans had this to say when quizzed on a potential return for Kelman:

“Kelman is not an option, that is just not happening.”

Kelman undoubtedly struggled at Gillingham. The youngster had a good chance to press on with the club and gain some quality first-team experience as he bids for a place in Mark Warburton’s first-team plans in west London, but it obviously didn’t work out for the striker.

The Gills though have struggled as a whole this season – they currently sit in 20th-place of the League One table after their opening 18 games, claiming just 17 points from those 18 fixtures.

‘Despite their need for goals, Kelman isn’t an option for the club and the report from Kent Online also goes on to reveal that Kelman cant play for any other club before the New Year because his Gillingham loan deal extends until January.

What next for Kelman?

The striker now has a couple of months to impress the coaching staff at QPR and either vie for a place in that side or take on another loan deal.

Another loan could be a step too far for Kelman after his Gillingham struggles but Warburton won’t want to see him wasted on the sidelines at QPR.

A tricky one to navigate for all involved, but Kelman remains a real prospect either way.