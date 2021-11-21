Barnsley, Blackburn Rovers, Millwall and Preston North End are all weighing up a move for Lincoln City attack Anthony Scully.

Scully, 22, is being linked with a host of Championship clubs following his impressive start to this League One campaign.

The Irishman scored 11 goals in 43 League One outings last season and already had seven in 15 this time round, with three assists to his name as well.

Now, reports suggests that all of Barnsley, Blackburn Rovers, Millwall and Preston North End are keen, with Rovers particularly keen amid uncertainty around Ben Brereton Diaz’s future.

How much would Scully cost?

Lancs Live suggests that it’d take a ‘sizeable fee’ for any Championship club to sign Scully, either in January or the summer transfer window.

His Lincoln City contract runs until 2023 after he signed an extension at the start of this year.

What type of player is Scully?

The 22-year-old is a very versatile attacker. Michael Appleton’s Lincoln City like to play a fast-paced game with plenty of attacking play and Scully compliments that well – he’s pacey, strong and has an eye for goal, and could be the perfect replacement for Brereton Diaz later down the line.

For the Imps, losing him midway through the season would be a huge blow but they won’t want to find themselves in a position next summer where they either have to sell or run the risk of losing him for free when his contract expires in 2023.

The Championship could be calling for Scully then, with plenty of suitors being linked with him.