Preston North End suffered another disappointing loss on Saturday against Cardiff City.

Despite being 1-0 up at half-time and being fairly comfortable in the game, Preston couldn’t continue that performance in the second half and in the end were defeated 2-1 by a Cardiff side who now have back-to-back league wins.

The result really hasn’t gone down well with the Preston fans.

See below to see some of the reactions from the Preston fans following on from the result:

An inconsistent league start, and now on the back of back-to-back defeats puts the Scotsman under immense pressure heading into a huge two games against Middlesbrough and high flying Fulham.

Preston currently sit 16th in the league and are just six points above the relegation zone, if the results carry on the way they are going for Preston, they may find themselves in a relegation battle very soon.