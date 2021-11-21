Preston North End suffered another disappointing loss on Saturday against Cardiff City.

Despite being 1-0 up at half-time and being fairly comfortable in the game, Preston couldn’t continue that performance in the second half and in the end were defeated 2-1 by a Cardiff side who now have back-to-back league wins.

The result really hasn’t gone down well with the Preston fans.

See below to see some of the reactions from the Preston fans following on from the result:

Time to go. The club needs to give us something – anything – for us to get behind. A young manager with a style of play, an identity, a vision… We’ve got a bloke in his 50s learning on the job, and struggling badly. — North End Report (@northendreport) November 20, 2021

Get him gone https://t.co/Lm2BWeTn0C — A Young Rory Calhoun (@GreenwayDaniel) November 20, 2021

Awful 2nd half performance. Shocking defending from set pieces and not enough fight 2nd half. I’d said my opinion hadn’t changed on McAvoy since Blackpool and it still hasn’t. He needs to go. Clueless #pnefc — Stephen (@prestonian1979) November 20, 2021

McAvoy out Ridsdale out. Same every week — Marcus (@marcusl04) November 20, 2021

He’s need to be removed and it’s need to be now #pnefc — Ben (@Ben78242083) November 20, 2021

Ridsdale and McAvoy have sucked all the joy out of supporting this club. Just a feeling of anger now. #pnefc — Josh McLoughlin (@Josh_McLoughlin) November 20, 2021

Get him out! Once again only turned up for 45 mins and even then we didn't score anymore to finish the game off. 5 at the back doesn't work and hasn't worked all seaosn even when we win we look poor. If risdale is staying he needs to pull his finger out and get someone in. — James Hindle (@JamesHindle2) November 20, 2021

surely frankie has to go — caitlin (@csimpson8789) November 20, 2021

It’s just not fun supporting north end anymore — PNE home and away (@PNEhomeandaway) November 20, 2021

An inconsistent league start, and now on the back of back-to-back defeats puts the Scotsman under immense pressure heading into a huge two games against Middlesbrough and high flying Fulham.

Preston currently sit 16th in the league and are just six points above the relegation zone, if the results carry on the way they are going for Preston, they may find themselves in a relegation battle very soon.