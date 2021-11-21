Rotherham United defeated Cambridge United 3-1 at the New York Stadium this weekend.

The home side generally dominated the first-half of the League One tie on Saturday, where Ben Wiles opened the scoring in the 34th-minute.

The U’s had chances of their own, just scraping the top of the crossbar with a back post half volley just before the half-time whistle.

However, Rotherham United striker Freddie Ladapo latched onto a loose ball in the Cambridge United defence on the stroke of half-time and was brought down inside the 18-yard box – Daniel Barlaser dispatching the penalty to make it 2-0.

The away side came out fighting in the second period as striker Sam Smith calmly finished a great move in the 51st-minute, giving his side a glimmer of hope.

However, the Millers were in no mood to allow any upturns, as Ladapo sealed a much needed win in the 81st-minute, rising high from a short corner to emphatically head the ball home.

The win sees Paul Warne’s side move up to 2nd in the League One table, extending their unbeaten run to 14 in all competitions, and with Plymouth Argyle’s 2-0 loss to Charlton Athletic they are two points behind the league leaders with a game in hand.

With a goal and a penalty win to his name, Ladapo was deservedly exposed to great praise for his performance on the day, accumulating a WhoScored rating of 8.12 in the process and winning the Man of the Match stadium-announced award.

Here is what some Rotherham United fans had to say about their standout man:

🔴 Ladapo was unplayable today 👏 #RUFC — ForeverRUFC 🔴⚪️ (@ForeverRUFC) November 20, 2021

Not a ladapo fan but have to say today was class🤝 — hazza. rufc (@hazzarufc12) November 20, 2021

We have some team, showed some character in that second half! Ladapo and Barlaser unreal. Impressed with Cambridge. 14 unbeaten 👍🏽 UTM #rufc — Kiran (@KiranExley) November 20, 2021

Ladapo’s hold up play has been brilliant recently #rufc — Josh🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@jls191100) November 20, 2021

Excellent win, especially when you take in to account how vital Smith and Rathbone are. Hope Ladapo gets the plaudits he deserves, been outstanding recently #RUFC — Jack (@jackrufc93) November 20, 2021

Really good game of football , credit to @CambridgeUtdFC for having a go , ladapo very good for me today #rufc — rob fletcher (@Robbiefletch) November 20, 2021