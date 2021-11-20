Charlton Athletic’s impressive run of form under caretaker boss Johnnie Jackson continues following their 2-0 win over Plymouth Argyle today.

Charlton Athletic are unbeaten in the league since their decision to part company with Nigel Adkins last month.

They welcomed top of the table Plymouth to the Valley this afternoon on the back of their 1-0 win away at Burton Albion last weekend.

Ryan Lowe’s side hadn’t lost in 16 games before today.

The Addicks have made a big statement of intent by beating them and have risen to 12th in the table.

The two sides couldn’t be separated at half-time but the hosts took the lead in the second-half through defender Ben Purrington.

They then doubled their lead near the end through Luton Town loan man Elliot Lee.

Here is how the Charlton fans have reacted on Twitter to their eye-catching win over table toppers Plymouth today-

This ain’t no manager bounce, this a Jacko masterclass, grafting the Charlton way, get it done @SandgaardThomas x — MikeY 🔴⚪️ (@mikecafc) November 20, 2021

After that performance it's got to be @johnnie_jackson. None else will do that. That's a team, that's how it's done !! — Paul Winchester (@cafclad) November 20, 2021

Superb performance against top of the league! Fully deserved that win! JJ has to be given the job now surely! #cafc — Chris Bollen (@CBollen14CAFC) November 20, 2021

We’re now the leagues in form team over the last 5 games 💪🏼 #CAFC — luke mitchell (@lukeyygt) November 20, 2021

Has he signed his contract yet? #cafc — Matt Edmeades (@matt_edmeades) November 20, 2021

#CAFC six points of a playoff!!!! Great performance boys!!!! — Watto (@WatteauO) November 20, 2021