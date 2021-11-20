Charlton Athletic’s impressive run of form under caretaker boss Johnnie Jackson continues following their 2-0 win over Plymouth Argyle today. 

Charlton Athletic are unbeaten in the league since their decision to part company with Nigel Adkins last month.

They welcomed top of the table Plymouth to the Valley this afternoon on the back of their 1-0 win away at Burton Albion last weekend.

Ryan Lowe’s side hadn’t lost in 16 games before today.

The Addicks have made a big statement of intent by beating them and have risen to 12th in the table.

The two sides couldn’t be separated at half-time but the hosts took the lead in the second-half through defender Ben Purrington.

They then doubled their lead near the end through Luton Town loan man Elliot Lee.

Here is how the Charlton fans have reacted on Twitter to their eye-catching win over table toppers Plymouth today-