Hull City have risen out of the relegation zone in the Championship following their win over Birmingham City.

Hull City have beaten the Blues 2-0 at the MKM Stadium this afternoon.

The Tigers took the lead in the first-half with midfielder George Honeyman scoring his second in as many games.

He was found in the box by Brighton and Hove Albion loan man Ryan Longman to slot his side ahead.

Read: Hull City defender could attract interest in the upcoming January transfer window

Birmingham then went down to 10 men when Gary Gardner was sent off after an altercation with Josh Magennis.

Hull made their one-man advantage count in the second-half when Mallik Wilks nodded home a Keane Lewis-Potter cross.

The Yorkshire club have risen out of the bottom three on goal difference and are starting to put together a nice little run of form.

Here is how their fans reacted on Twitter to their victory over Birmingham-

Three in a row on Wednesday boys! Up the Turkish tigers 🇹🇷🇹🇷🇹🇷 https://t.co/dx6cdNo2cg — John Atkinson 🇹🇷 (@JohnAcko1985) November 20, 2021

Much much better. Well done City. Solid. Now stick with 3-5-2 #hcafc — Nathaniel (C) 🧡🖤 (@NathanielWhitto) November 20, 2021

pic.twitter.com/oBc1zKuIXw — Gustavo Rodrigues de Vargas 古斯塔沃 (@_GustavoHull) November 20, 2021

Baxter is a lot better than Ingram. #hcafc — Nick (@Nicks648) November 20, 2021

Credit where credit is due. Grant got that spot on today. Excellent win and faultless display. #hcafc — Nick (@Nicks648) November 20, 2021