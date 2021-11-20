Sunderland won 2-0 at home to Ipswich Town in League One this afternoon.

Sunderland hosted Ipswich Town this afternoon. The Black Cats started the day in 7th-place of the League One table and on the back of four-straight defeats in all competitions, with the Tractor Boys starting the day in 9th.

Lee Johnson has been coming under some serious scrutiny of late and his side put in another mixed performance today, with a number of names standing out as poor.

One of those was Lynden Gooch. The American made his 11th League One appearance of the season today but as he has done many times in the past, he put in another divisive performance.

Despite a poor overall performance from the Black Cats, Luke O’Nien popped up with an 85th-minute winner to end his side’s losing streak, and Aiden McGeady scored a second from the spot in injury time.

See what these Sunderland fans had to say on Twitter about the 25-year-old’s performance v Ipswich Town today:

#SAFC if he takes Broadhead off and leaves Gooch on he really is done — safcpete (@safcpete67) November 20, 2021

Leaving Gooch & Evans on is laughable imo #SAFC — Joey Burton (@joey__burton__) November 20, 2021

Johnson will pull Neil off when he should pull Gooch who gives very little #SAFC — Nigel Simpson 🔴⚪🔴 💙 (@S1mpson) November 20, 2021

Lynden Gooch 🤢🤢🤢 — Anth (@Anthony29396) November 20, 2021

How is Lynden Gooch a footballer? #SAFC — Joey Burton (@joey__burton__) November 20, 2021

gooch needs hooking at half time, can’t remember the last time i saw someone as off the pace #SAFC — Adam Johnson (@jhnsn1996) November 20, 2021

Gooch and O’Nien need hooking and never allowed to play for this club again… #SAFC — Arnott,Rowell and Elliot (@safcftm2015) November 20, 2021