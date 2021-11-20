Sunderland won 2-0 at home to Ipswich Town in League One this afternoon.

Sunderland hosted Ipswich Town this afternoon. The Black Cats started the day in 7th-place of the League One table and on the back of four-straight defeats in all competitions, with the Tractor Boys starting the day in 9th.

Lee Johnson has been coming under some serious scrutiny of late and his side put in another mixed performance today, with a number of names standing out as poor.

One of those was Lynden Gooch. The American made his 11th League One appearance of the season today but as he has done many times in the past, he put in another divisive performance.

Despite a poor overall performance from the Black Cats, Luke O’Nien popped up with an 85th-minute winner to end his side’s losing streak, and Aiden McGeady scored a second from the spot in injury time.

See what these Sunderland fans had to say on Twitter about the 25-year-old’s performance v Ipswich Town today: