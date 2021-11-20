Sheffield Wednesday won 3-2 away at Accrington Stanley in League One this afternoon.

Sheffield Wednesday headed to Accrington Stanley this afternoon, with the home side starting the day in 18th-place of the League One table and the Owls in 8th.

And it was Darren Moore’s side who made a blistering start to the game – they found themselves three goals to the good within 22 minutes, thanks to goals from Chey Dunkley, Theo Corbeanu and Florian Kamberi.

Lewis Mansell and Joel Mumbongo would pull a couple of consolation goals back for Accrington and make life difficult for Wednesday, but the Owls hung on for the win.

There were a number of impressive performances for the Owls today, but Massimo Luongo stood out in particular – the midfielder made his first League One start of the season this afternoon, putting on a good show following his return from injury.

See what these Sheffield Wednesday fans had to say on Twitter about the 29-year-old:

Best 45 mins of the season for me. Luongo and Brennan brilliant. Should have been atleast 4 but 3-1 at half time is fantastic. #swfc — Reece Davies (@ReeceDaviesSWFC) November 20, 2021

I know I bang on about him, but Luongo is one of our most important players IMO. He breaks up play well, gets stuck in, but is also very good on the ball. Unreal player. If he can stay fit, he should be the first name on the teamsheet. #swfc — Nathan Blood (@nattasswfc) November 20, 2021

Great first half #swfc We’ve missed that bite from Luongo in midfield tiny bit of humble pie great first half from Palmer tbf — Paul (@oxley977) November 20, 2021

What a player Massimo Luongo is. #swfc — Andyben (@Andyb3n) November 20, 2021

Luongo starts, we batter teams. Just saying. Man is an absolute unit just wish he was fit more 🤣 #swfc — Æ 🇬🇧 (@_ae19_) November 20, 2021

We’ve really missed Luongo. Breaking up play n all that. — Lawts (@mrlawton78) November 20, 2021