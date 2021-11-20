Sheffield Wednesday won 3-2 away at Accrington Stanley in League One this afternoon.

Sheffield Wednesday headed to Accrington Stanley this afternoon, with the home side starting the day in 18th-place of the League One table and the Owls in 8th.

And it was Darren Moore’s side who made a blistering start to the game – they found themselves three goals to the good within 22 minutes, thanks to goals from Chey Dunkley, Theo Corbeanu and Florian Kamberi.

Lewis Mansell and Joel Mumbongo would pull a couple of consolation goals back for Accrington and make life difficult for Wednesday, but the Owls hung on for the win.

There were a number of impressive performances for the Owls today, but Massimo Luongo stood out in particular – the midfielder made his first League One start of the season this afternoon, putting on a good show following his return from injury.

See what these Sheffield Wednesday fans had to say on Twitter about the 29-year-old: