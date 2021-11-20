West Brom lost 1-0 away at Huddersfield Town in the Championship this afternoon.

West Brom travelled to Huddersfield Town in the Championship this afternoon, with the Terriers starting the day in 8th-place of the Championship table and the Baggies in 3rd.

Carlos Corberan’s side have proved tricky customers in the Championship this season and they took an early lead today, with Danel Sinani scoring his second goal of the season after six minutes.

Jake Livermore saw red late on, handing Huddersfield Town the win.

The Baggies went into this season with hopes of an instant return to the Championship but now after 18 games of the season, and 18 league games under Valerien Ismael, fans are starting to turn on him in numbers.

He arrived at The Hawthorns on the back of an impressive season at Barnsley last time round, bringing with him his unique and aggressive style of play.

But that’s not worked for West Brom so far and they continue to come up short in the Championship.

See what these West Brom fans had to say on Twitter about Ismael this afternoon:

Val is the most one dimensional manager I've ever seen at Albion. Absolutely awful management #WBA #HUDWBA — Andy (@DJAndyMole) November 20, 2021

The most uninterested I’ve been in the Albion, just cba for it at the min. #wba — Howesy (@_howesy) November 20, 2021

Win, lose or draw this, I don't care. We're a team going nowhere. #wba — Simon (@billybassett68) November 20, 2021

Just think if we do lose today they'll still be people on here saying Val is the answer. Christ #wba — John (@YouBaggies) November 20, 2021

Val ball 😂 lasted three games at most, a long time ago now #wba — Scott Deakin (@DeakinScottJ) November 20, 2021

Val’s stubbornness is the exact reason why we won’t go up! #wba — Lewis Botfield (@lewis_botfield) November 20, 2021