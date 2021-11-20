Middlesbrough drew 1-1 at home to Millwall in the Championship this afternoon.

Middlesbrough went into their home game against Millwall today with Chris Wilder as their newly-installed manager.

The former Sheffield United boss replaced Neil Warnock earlier this month and watched his new side take the lead on 15 minutes, with Matt Crooks scoring his fourth Championship goal of the campaign.

But Millwall levelled soon after through Benik Afobe and the two sides would play out an eventual 1-1 draw.

Wilder watched his side put in a solid performance this afternoon and one player who played particularly well was Duncan Watmore – the 27-year-old provided the assist for Crooks’ goal, looking lively throughout what became a physical game at the Riverside.

