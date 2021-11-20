Middlesbrough drew 1-1 at home to Millwall in the Championship this afternoon.

Middlesbrough went into their home game against Millwall today with Chris Wilder as their newly-installed manager.

The former Sheffield United boss replaced Neil Warnock earlier this month and watched his new side take the lead on 15 minutes, with Matt Crooks scoring his fourth Championship goal of the campaign.

But Millwall levelled soon after through Benik Afobe and the two sides would play out an eventual 1-1 draw.

Wilder watched his side put in a solid performance this afternoon and one player who played particularly well was Duncan Watmore – the 27-year-old provided the assist for Crooks’ goal, looking lively throughout what became a physical game at the Riverside.

See what these Middlesbrough fans had to say on Twitter about Watmore’s performance today:

Matty Crooks! What a goal, and what an effort from Watmore to feed to him. Simply undressed his defender. 1-0 #Boro! #UTB — Massimo Cubello (@massimocubello) November 20, 2021

This is so refreshing to watch, we've been so postive and looked to get on the front foot. Watmore gives you a lot, offers you work rate, pulls plays out of position and his role in the goal quality. Keep it up #UTB 🔴⚪ — YOUAREMYBORO 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@THEREALBORO) November 20, 2021

Watmore is having a belter first half even with the Milwall players chopping him down every 5 minutes #BoroLive #Boro #UTB — Liz (@LD_88) November 20, 2021

Drama and excitement! That half was fun. But we should be leading! What happened with Watmore and their l goal was farcical. Tav is buzzing, Watmore is penetrating and Jones is intercepting. Players seem to have been receptive to Wilder so far. #UTB — For The Love Of Boro (@4TheLoveOfBoro) November 20, 2021

Not being dramatic but Duncan Watmore for the Ballon d’Or — Alex Hall (@boro_alex2) November 20, 2021

@Boro Watmore is on a mission today!!! — CM Bell (@BellCM1985) November 20, 2021