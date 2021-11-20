Nottingham Forest drew 1-1 away at Reading in the Championship this afternoon.

Nottingham Forest headed down to Berkshire today, to face a Reading side who started the day in 19th-place of the Championship table compared to Steve Cooper’s Reds who sat in 13th ahead of kick-off.

Forest have been in fine form since Cooper’s arrival and found a lead in the first half of today’s game thanks to Philip Zinckernagel, who scored his third Championship goal of the season.

And it would’ve been an impressive win for Forest but for Scott Dann finding an equaliser for Reading just past the hour mark.

There were some solid performances from the Nottingham Forest squad today. But one name who didn’t seem to impress fans was Gaetan Bong – the 33-year-old has been a divisive figure among Forest fans, and he came under some criticism following his early introduction into today’s game.

See what these Nottingham Forest fans had to say on Twitter about Bong’s performance this afternoon:

I'd be substituting Bong off at half time #nffc — Neil Cooper (@mynameisneil) November 20, 2021

i wonder whether 'reading getting stronger' and 'bong coming on' might be somehow linked….?

🤔#nffc — ross 128 b (@coffndrop) November 20, 2021

Bong doesn't look like he was ready to come on lol Great goal by zinc Reading are a decent team We get the next goal we win this #nffc — Owen Wilkinson (@OwenWil92121971) November 20, 2021

Very nearly soil myself every time Bongs anywhere near the ball! #NFFC — Simon Phoenix (@simonphoenix67) November 20, 2021

Bong is an absolute liability #nffc — Justin Heaton (@JustinHeaton72) November 20, 2021

I’d rather play with ten men than rely on Bong for anything. He’s useless even among a good #NFFC squad. — Dan (@95Redss) November 20, 2021