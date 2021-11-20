West Brom boss Valerien Ismael has provided a positive update on Dara O’Shea’s recovery from a long-term ankle injury.

West Brom were rocked with a hefty injury blow when key defender Dara O’Shea broke his ankle while on international duty with the Republic of Ireland.

O’Shea had cemented a place in Valerien Ismael’s starting XI in the early stages of his tenure, scoring two goals and helping keep two clean sheets in five Championship outings before injury hit.

Now, Ismael has provided a positive update on the 22-year-old defender’s recovery.

As quoted by the Express and Star, Ismael labelled the West Brom centre-back as a “warrior”, revealing his recovery is looking “really good”. Although it remains unknown as to whether or not he can return early, O’Shea is on the right path to recovery.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“Will he be available earlier, I don’t know – but it looks really good.

“But I’m not surprised. He has the mentality, he’s a warrior.

“You saw when he got the injury that he wanted to come back and continue playing, and his ankle was broken! Only Dara can do this. I know if a player can come back quickly from such a massive injury, it’s Dara. “At the minute on a good path, but right now it’s too early to say whether he’ll come back earlier. It’s too early, but he looks really good.”

West Brom’s defensive injury struggles

It’s safe to say the Baggies have endured some rough luck in terms of defensive injuries so far this season.

Kean Bryan was brought in as a free agent in the wake of injuries to O’Shea and Matt Clarke, the latter of whom has since returned. However, Bryan himself has now been struck down with a season-ending injury, suffering ACL damage.

It will be hoped that O’Shea can continue to progress with his injury recovery smoothly as he looks to return in the New Year and help West Brom in their bid to bounce back to the Premier League.