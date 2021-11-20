West Brom fans have delivered their verdict on Valerien Ismael’s starting XI ahead of this afternoon’s clash with Huddersfield Town.

After going undefeated in their first 10 Championship games, West Brom have hit a patch of inconsistency in recent months.

The last seven games has seen the Baggies win three, draw one and lose three games. The run has seen Valerien Ismael’s side lose some ground on the automatic promotion spots, sitting six points behind 2nd place Fulham in 3rd spot.

Now, ahead of this afternoon’s trip to Huddersfield Town, West Brom will be determined to pick up all three points.

As for the hosts, Carlos Corberan’s side will be hoping to bounce back from their 2-1 loss to Cardiff City before the international break. It has been a strong campaign on the whole for Huddersfield Town, but inconsistency has seen them drop out of the top six, leaving them 8th as it stands.

Ahead of the tie, West Brom’s starting XI has been confirmed. Here’s how they line up:

Johnstone; Kipre, Bartley, Clarke; Gardner-Hickman, Livermore (C), Mowatt, Townsend; Diangana, Phillips, Grant.

Upon the announcement of the team, supporters delivered their verdict on Twitter. Here’s what they had to say:

What a team COYB 🔵⚪️ https://t.co/0XWRTkbxJB — Jack (@Jack_WBA2809) November 20, 2021

Interesting! Great to see Gardner-Hickman getting another deserved start and to see Mowattinho return to the pitch! #wba https://t.co/IRFnlkZz6F — Samson (@ItsSamson2) November 20, 2021

That’s one beautiful team. Now get the 3 points please 🙏 — OWO4 (@BigAjayi) November 20, 2021

TGH and mowatt back 😍 — Ben (@Woodall_2004) November 20, 2021

Didn’t expect that today. Good to see Ismael trusting the youth though after he was outstanding against hull. — Brodymoz2 (@brodymoz2) November 20, 2021