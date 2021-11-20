Nottingham Forest fans have delivered their verdict on Steve Cooper’s starting XI ahead of this afternoon’s clash against Reading.

Nottingham Forest travel to the Madejski Stadium to face Reading this afternoon as they look to continue their revival under Steve Cooper.

Forest’s surge stalled somewhat in late October/ early November, falling to a 4-0 loss against Fulham and drawing against QPR and Sheffield United. However, they returned to winning ways last time out against Preston North End, leaving them in 13th after 17 games.

As for Reading, they have dropped to 19th after being hit with a six-point deduction for breaking EFL financial regulations. In their last game before the break, Veljko Paunovic’s side brought a four-game losing streak to an end with a 2-1 victory over Birmingham City.

Ahead of today’s clash, Nottingham Forest’s starting XI has been confirmed. Here’s how they line up:

Samba; Spence, Worrall, McKenna, Lowe; Yates, Colback; Johnson, Zinckernagel, Lolley; Grabban (C).

Upon the confirmation of the team, fans moved to deliver their verdict on the selection, This is what they had to say on Cooper’s side prior to kick-off:

No back 3 is interesting https://t.co/F3DZxxPmsS — Kieren (@kierenstraw) November 20, 2021

Last game against Preston, Cooper was happy to change formation from a back 3 with wing-backs to a back 4 & it showed we are adaptable under him. I must admit, I expected us to keep a back 3 for away games but gone with extra attacker over a CB. https://t.co/G8E92jeBWs — Grant (@Grantnffc1) November 20, 2021

OH MY GODDDDDDD WHAT A TEAM🤩🤩🤩🤩 — nffc Oscar (@NffcOscar) November 20, 2021

Prefer us with wing backs but looks a decent side 💪 — Matthew Grace (@mjgrace82) November 20, 2021