Blackburn Rovers fans have delivered their verdict on Tony Mowbray’s starting XI ahead of this afternoon’s clash with Bristol City.

Heading into this afternoon’s clash with Bristol City, Blackburn Rovers will be looking to make it four wins from their last five as Tony Mowbray’s side return to Championship action.

Last time out, the Ewood Park outfit secured a 3-1 win over Sheffield United in front of the home faithful, seeing them rise to 7th place.

As for Bristol City, a run of one win in their last six games leaves them down in 18th place. Nigel Pearson will be back on the touchline after a COVID-19 related illness, so it will be hoped that the return of their boss can help fire the Robins back to winning ways.

Ahead of the tie, Blackburn Rovers’ starting XI has been confirmed. Here’s how Mowbray’s side line up:

Kaminski; Nyambe, Lenihan, Wharton, Edun; Davenport, Travis, Buckley, Khadra, Poveda; Brereton Diaz.

Following the confirmation of the side, here’s what Rovers fans had to say on the selection:

Good chance to make a push for top 6. Hoping we continue where we left off as we were electric last time out! Big week ahead let’s start with a bang at THRASHTON GATE😬pic.twitter.com/8Uw8iKbIuD — Blackburn Roverseas (@roverseas) November 20, 2021

If it ain’t broke don’t fix it. Fair play — jacob middy 🇸🇮🇸🇮 (@jacobmiddt) November 20, 2021

Happy enough with this. Don’t change a winning team. https://t.co/Q5QFvdLnj6 — Rovers Radio (@RoversRadio) November 20, 2021

Very good — Charlie Ratcliffe (@Ratters_16) November 20, 2021

They all deserve to start this game. COYB 🔵⚪️ — danny shaw (@shaw_danny91) November 20, 2021