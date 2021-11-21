Sheffield Wednesday were unbeaten in their last six games ahead of their trip to Accrington Stanley yesterday afternoon. However, in that unbeaten six-game stretch there was just one win.

Sheffield Wednesday fans would have been hoping to redress the abundance of draws with a win and three points. Those three points would have seen them leap into the play-off places had results gone their way.

It was a first-half display where the home side had more of the play than Wednesday. However, football is decided on goals not possession and this is where the Owls topped out. A three-goal, nine-minute burst gave Darren Moore’s men more than a head start to the half.

First, it was Chey Dunkley (13′) who put them 1-0 up. That opener was followed by goals from Theo Corbeanu (20′) and Florian Kiamberi (22′). Stanley didn’t give up and pulled one back through Lewis Mansell (33′) to drag the score back to 3-1.

Wednesday were the busier of the two sides at the start of the second half and carved out the early opportunities. Despite this early endeavour, it was Stanley who scored first with Joel Mumbongo (53′) making it a 3-2 game.

Whilst Accrington Stanley shaded the second half in terms of possession (50.5%) and chances (8-6), they couldn’t find that one goal and it was the Owls who flew to a narrow 3-2 win.

Here are three Sheffield Wednesday players who stood up to be counted for the Owls in their win against Accrington Stanley.

Chey Dunkley – WhoScored rating 7.96

Central defender Dunkley was always going to top the headlines due to the fact that he opened the scoring for the Owls. His 13th-minute goal sparked a three-goal, nine-minute blitz for the South Yorkshire side.

However, his game was much more than that and his performance influential in helping Wednesday come out on top. He won a game-leading nine headers whilst also weighing in with two tackles, five clearances and an interception.

Barry Bannan – WhoScored rating 7.77

Bannan was always going to be a key player for Darren Moore’s side as they looked to regroup in League One after last season’s relegation. That is proving to be the case and was so yesterday as he bagged his 4th assist of the season.

However, his game was more than just that assist; he was a danger throughout the whole match. He was accurate (73%) with his distribution – 27 of his 37 pass attempts finding their intended target, Most impressive out of this statistic was that three of these passes were key passes, resulting in teammate chances.

Liam Palmer – WhoScored rating 7.19

Centre-back Palmer was playing the left side of a back three for the Owls. What stood out in the game against Accrington Stanley were the two assists for goals scored by Theo Corbeanu and Florian Kamberi.

They were always going to be headline grabbers but he also weighed in defensively for the Hillsborough outfit. He mad the only tackle that he was called upon to make as well as making three clearances to help stem the Stanley tide.

Data derived from the Accrington Stanley vs Sheffield Wednesday match profile on the WhoScored website.