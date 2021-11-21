Sunderland entered yesterday’s game at home against Ipswich Town in 7th place in the League One table. They sat outside the play-off places on 28 points, goal difference the factor.

Sunderland fans flocked to The Stadium of Light with hopes that the Black Cats could arrest their patchy form of late. It is form that has seen them suffer four losses in their last six games.

Visitors Ipswich took immediate control of the game and were on the front foot, hogging much of the early possession. It was a to-and-fro affair with both sides working sufficient chances in what was a tight game. However, neither side could break the deadlock in a game that saw a 0-0 half-time score.

Ipswich dominated the early passages of play with Paul Cook’s side seeing most of the play and looking the more dangerous. This was a pattern repeated over the rest of the second half with the Tractor Boys having swathes of possession (64%) and more chances (5-4).

Numbers don’t win games, goals do. It was Sunderland who were winners in that respect. First Luke O’Nien (85′) who opened the scoring from an Alex Pritchard assist. That was before substitute Aiden McGeady (90+2′) put the game beyond doubt with a late penalty.

Here are three Sunderland players who stood out when it counted in last-gasp win vs Ipswich Town.

Luke O’Nien – WhoScored rating 8.03

Left-back O’Nien not only scored Sunderland’s opener which set them on their way to victory but also had a solid game as well. He saw a lot of possession (4.9%) and whilst his distribution (66%) was at times wayward, his 29 accurate passes did include one key pass to create a teammate chance.

He also didn’t shirk his defensive duties. He won all three of his defensive headers as well as weighing in with two tackles, one clearance and one interception to help keep Ipswich at bay. It was a solid game from the 26-year-old and a positive display that he can take forward to the Black Cats’ next game.

Ron-Thorben Hoffmann – WhoScored rating 7.26

Goalkeepers come in for a lot of flak when they have nightmare performances but also deserve credit when they perform well. The bread and butter of their game is keeping a clean sheet, Hoffmann did that with four saves in the game.

He was also accurate (75%) in his distribution of the ball, completing 15 of the 20 passes that he was called upon to make. However, the saves and the clean sheet are all that matter as Lee Johnson’s side gain a vital three points.

Daniel Neil – WhoScored rating 7.13

Midfielder Neil’s game helped keep the Sunderland engine room ticking over under intense Ipswich Town scrutiny. The 19-year-old stood tall and his accurate distribution (75%) saw him make 30 accurate passes from 40 attempts.

However, away from that, he made a solid five tackles as well as one clearance and one interception as Ipswich were contained. The young midfielder should gain confidence from this performance in a tough game.

Data derived from the Sunderland vs Ipswich Town match profile on the WhoScored website.