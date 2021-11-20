Barnsley fans have delivered their verdict on the starting XI for this afternoon’s clash with Marco Silva’s high-flying Fulham.

Despite appointing Poya Asbaghi as their new manager earlier this week, Barnsley fans will have to wait until next week to see him on the sidelines. Asbaghi is set to take training on Monday, with caretaker boss Jo Laumann on the touchline against Fulham this afternoon.

Heading into the tie, Barnsley sit in 23rd place as they look to kick on with life after Markus Schopp. However, they face a tough test, with Fulham up next.

Marco Silva’s side have been near perfect in their six-game winning streak. They haven’t conceded since their 4-1 win over QPR in mid-October and sit only two points behind league leaders Bournemouth in 2nd place.

Ahead of the clash, Barnsley’s starting XI has been confirmed. Here’s how they line up:

Collins; J Williams, Helik, Andersen, Sibbick, Styles; Palmer, Benson; Frieser, Woodrow (C), Morris.

Upon the confirmation of the side, here’s how Barnsley supporters reacted on Twitter:

Apart from Gomes and leya iseka I’d say that’s our strongest line up available https://t.co/2n4XHYtnTx — jack everett (@jackbfc1995) November 20, 2021

That’s more like it — Ryan🇸🇪🇪🇸 (@GarnerZ_) November 20, 2021

Not upset with that — schopp is out ‼️ (@WonderWoodrow9) November 20, 2021

No arguments there. ALI to come on 60 mins and make there defense work. Best side this season for sure. — Steve bfc (@st3ve89) November 20, 2021

mads and morris that’s beautiful stuff, praying stylesy is on the left wing to make it even more stunning — court ☃️ | Fan (@burybaggio) November 20, 2021