Barnsley fans have delivered their verdict on the starting XI for this afternoon’s clash with Marco Silva’s high-flying Fulham.

Despite appointing Poya Asbaghi as their new manager earlier this week, Barnsley fans will have to wait until next week to see him on the sidelines. Asbaghi is set to take training on Monday, with caretaker boss Jo Laumann on the touchline against Fulham this afternoon.

Heading into the tie, Barnsley sit in 23rd place as they look to kick on with life after Markus Schopp. However, they face a tough test, with Fulham up next.

Marco Silva’s side have been near perfect in their six-game winning streak. They haven’t conceded since their 4-1 win over QPR in mid-October and sit only two points behind league leaders Bournemouth in 2nd place.

Ahead of the clash, Barnsley’s starting XI has been confirmed. Here’s how they line up:

Collins; J Williams, Helik, Andersen, Sibbick, Styles; Palmer, Benson; Frieser, Woodrow (C), Morris.

Upon the confirmation of the side, here’s how Barnsley supporters reacted on Twitter: