QPR are likely to be without defender Jordy de Wijs for a few more weeks after he was absent once again against Luton Town.

QPR continued their push for a top-six spot on Friday, securing a 2-0 win over Luton Town under the floodlights at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Chris Willock and Charlie Austin got the goals, but one notable absentee was Dutch defender Jordy de Wijs.

The 26-year-old, who joined from Hull City in the summer after a successful loan spell, has now been absent from the last three Championship games after coming off injured against Nottingham Forest last month.

Now, an update on de Wijs’ injury has emerged.

As per West London Sport, R’s boss Mark Warburton has revealed the centre-back is set to spend “a few more weeks” out through a calf problem.

It awaits to be seen if further information on his absence emerges over time, but it will be a little longer yet until QPR fans can expect to see him back in action.

In his absence…

While de Wijs has been out, Rob Dickie, Yoann Barbet and Jimmy Dunne have further cemented themselves as Warburton’s go-to back three.

QPR have managed two clean sheets in three games since the former PSV Eindhoven man’s injury, so it will be interesting to see if he can force his way back into the side once fully fit again.

Providing he can return in a few weeks as hoped, de Wijs should be available for the busy festive period, which will come as a helpful boost to the team.