QPR boss Mark Warburton has heaped praise on striker Charlie Austin after he returned to the scoresheet in Friday’s win over Luton Town.

Charlie Austin was back amongst the goals on Friday night, scoring QPR’s second in their 2-0 win over Luton Town.

Chris Willock opened the scoring after just 10 minutes with a tidy finish, latching onto Ilias Chair’s lofted ball to put the R’s 1-0 up. Then 10 minutes after the restart, Austin headed past Hatters shot-stopper Simon Sluga after Jimmy Dunne’s knock-down to secure all three points for Mark Warburton’s side.

Now, speaking after the game, Warburton has moved to heap praise on goalscorer Austin.

As quoted by West London Sport, the QPR boss expressed his delight at the striker’s return to the scoresheet. He expressed his understanding of the pressures on striker’s shoulders, saying:

“He’s a goalscorer and they love scoring goals and get frustrated when they don’t. The nature of the industry is that it’s a heavy shirt to wear sometimes, the striker’s shirt.

“His reaction after he scored that goal tells you everything about what it means to​ him to​ score for the club. I was delighted for him. It was pleasing for Charlie and the team.

“He wants to score goals and it gives him that ​​adrenaline​ ​buzz.”

Warburton’s well-placed faith

Only earlier this month was Warburton voicing his backing for Austin amid his difficult run in front of goal.

The QPR boss backed the 32-year-old to get back amongst the goals, with his last league goal before Friday night’s header coming in Rangers’ 2-2 draw with Barnsley back in August.

It shows Warburton’s faith in Austin was justified, as was his selection for the starting XI ahead of the Luton Town test.

Now, Austin will be hoping to build some momentum and add even more goals to his tally for the club. The Hungerford-born hotshot has 58 goals in 126 games for the R’s, four of which have come this season.