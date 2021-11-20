Sheffield United are reportedly ready to listen to offers for Rhian Brewster ahead of the January transfer window.

Brewster, 21, has been at the center of some transfer speculation ahead of the January transfer window.

Reports claimed Nottingham Forest could be sizing up a swoop for the Sheffield United man now that Steve Cooper is at the helm, although Slavisa Jokanovic insisted last month that the club weren’t planning on offloading the striker in the New Year.

However, it has now been claimed by TEAMtalk that the Blades are “open to offers” for Brewster ahead of January.

The report states that Sheffield United are willing to listen to offers from elsewhere after his struggle to make an impact since arriving at Bramall Lane.

Brewster’s Blades stint to date

Since arriving from Liverpool last summer, the former Swansea City loan hotshot hasn’t lived up to expectations. In his 40 games for the club, Brewster has managed two goals, both coming this season.

He scored in his last outing, firing home an impressive volley against Blackburn Rovers.

Plenty of backing

Amid his struggle for goals, Brewster has recieved backing from a number of coaches, and rightly so.

England U21s boss Lee Carsley and Blackpool manager Neil Critchley have both heaped praise on the striker in recent months.

His previous form in the Championship while with Swansea and his record in Liverpool’s youth set-up shows Brewster is an obviously talented striker, as backed up by his finish against Blackburn. However, it awaits to be seen if he can get back to his dangerous best with Sheffield United or if it is rediscovered elsewhere.