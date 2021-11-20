Coventry City fans have delivered their verdict on Mark Robins’ starting XI ahead of today’s clash with Sheffield United.

Championship action returns this afternoon, with Coventry City facing Sheffield United at 12:30 pm.

Heading into the tie, Mark Robins’ Sky Blues will be determined to maintain their strong start to the season after emerged as the division’s surprise package after 17 games. Coventry occupy 4th place ahead of today’s test and will be keen to take all three points from the Blades.

Sheffield United have been unable to find some consistency since their relegation to the Championship, leaving them in a thoroughly disappointing 17th place. A win could see the, rise as high as 13th in a tightly-packed table, but Coventry won’t be looking to make it easy.

Ahead of today’s game, Coventry City’s starting XI has been confirmed. Here’s how they line up:

Moore; Kane, Rose, McFadzean (C), Hyam, Dabo; Sheaf, Hamer, Allen, O’Hare; Gyokeres.

Upon the confirmation of the side, here’s how Coventry fans reacted on Twitter:

No godden is a weird one but hey ho off the bench to bag the winner — Michael Friel (@michaellfriel) November 20, 2021

1 up top could either be a disaster or a pure masterclass — oli (@cvrogue) November 20, 2021

Godden on bench is a shock but 1 up top could be a masterstoke — Rory Davies (@RoryDaviesCCFC) November 20, 2021

One up top is either going to be genius or an absolute shocker. Come on the boys #pusb https://t.co/4Zv3eEQisa — Tom Wall (@tom_wall1998) November 20, 2021