Sheffield United fans have delivered their verdict on Slavisa Jokanovic’s starting XI ahead of today’s clash with Coventry City.

Today, Sheffield United face Coventry City as Championship action resumes after the international break.

Heading into the tie, the Blades will be determined to pick up all three points as Slavisa Jokanovic looks to kick his side’s campaign into action after a disappointing return to the Championship.

As for their opponents, they will be hoping to continue to impress having emerged as the division’s surprise package so far. Coventry City sit it an impressive 4th place after 17 games, while Sheffield United occupy 17th.

Ahead of the tie, Sheffield United’s starting XI has been confirmed. Here’s how they line up:

Foderingham; Stevens, Davies, Egan, Basham, Bogle; Fleck, Hourihane, Gibbs-White, Ndiaye; Sharp (C).

Upon the annoucement of the starting XI, supporters moved to deliver their verdict on the side. Here’s what they had to say on Twitter:

The back 5 we’ve needed all season! Big opportunity for Hourihane, benching Brewster v questionable for me after his goal https://t.co/pu7SYM2Nvl — Tom Fontana (@Fonzyy97) November 20, 2021

People slate Brewster but he scores and then he’s slapped on the bench next game. No wonder he can’t get going. Baffling. https://t.co/N81CTl0kUG — kieran 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@kieran1889) November 20, 2021

Why not allow Brewster to have a run of games and get his form up? Apart from that, I’m happy with the back 3 of Egan, Bashanbauer and Davies. — Sonny UTB Glasby (@IndianBal) November 20, 2021

Oh dear oh dear — Dan Myers (@sufcdan12) November 20, 2021

Actually like this line up a lot — Seff (@garliclover123) November 20, 2021