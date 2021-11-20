Charlton Athletic are back in action this afternoon against Plymouth Argyle.

Charlton Athletic are enjoying themselves under caretaker boss Johnnie Jackson at the moment.

The Addicks haven’t lost in the league since they decided to part company with Nigel Adkins.

They have risen to 17th in the table and are now four points above the relegation zone after their slow start to the season.

Team news

As per the club’s official website, today’s clash against the Pilgrims is expected to come too soon for Jonathan Leko and Adam Matthews.

Charlton will also be without the suspended Jayden Stockley and Akin Famewo, whilst Sam Lavelle, Jake Forster-Caskey and Ryan Inniss are their long-term absentees.

Chris Gunter and Conor Washington have returned from their international duties in good condition.

Starting XI

(3-1-4-2)

Craig MacGillivray

Chris Gunter

Jason Pearce

Ben Purrington

George Dobson

Diallang Jaiyesimi

Alex Gilbey

Sean Clare

Corey Blackett-Taylor

Elliot Lee

Conor Washington

Exciting game

Plymouth are top of the league and are flying under Ryan Lowe as they hunt down promotion to the Championship.

They are unbeaten in their last 16 games and are two points ahead of Wigan Athletic at the summit.

However, the Pilgrims are in for a tough game today as Charlton are rejuvenated under Jackson.

The Valley is going to packed out this afternoon and the Addicks fans will make it a great atmosphere.