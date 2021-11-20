Leyton Orient defender Jayden Sweeney has joined Wealdstone on loan.

Leyton Orient have let the left-back head out the exit door, as announced by their official club website.

Sweeney, 19, has linked up with the National League side on an initial one month deal.

He has been handed the number 26 shirt and could make his debut this afternoon against Wrexham.

Career to date

Sweeney is a product of Leyton Orient’s academy and has risen up through their youth ranks.

He made his first-team debut in December 2018 in an FA Trophy clash against Beaconsfield Town.

The full-back has since gone on to make 12 appearances in all competitions for the London club.

He has found getting first-team minutes with the O’s tough so far, especially since they got promoted to League Two.

They loaned him out to Bishop’s Stortford a couple of seasons ago and he played seven times for them.

New move

Sweeney has now linked up with Wealdstone to get some more experience under his belt.

They are currently 16th in the National League and are managed by Stuart Maynard.

The Stones have a couple of other players on loan from the Football League in their squad such as Fulham duo George Wickens and Connor McAvoy and MK Dons attacker Jay Bird.