West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper Tedd Cann has joined AFC Telford United on loan.

The non-league side have announced the addition on their official club website.

Cann, 20, has been given the green light by West Brom to go and get some first-team experience under his belt.

He has moved to the National League North on a deal until 19th December.

Story so far

The young stopper started his career on the books at Liverpool but left Anfield at the age of 16.

He was subsequently snapped up by the Baggies and broke into their Under-18s side a couple of years ago.

Cann then burst into the Under-23s and has been the first choice over recent times.

The ‘keeper has also had loan spells away at Worcester City and Yeovil Town to get senior game time.

Others out on loan

Cann joins a few Baggies’ players who are currently out on loan.

Fellow goalkeeper Josh Griffiths is enjoying his spell at League One side Lincoln City following his time at Cheltenham Town last term.

Jovan Malcolm is at Accrington Stanley, whilst Callum Morton is getting plenty of football at Fleetwood Town.

Cann is reuniting with one of his West Brom teammates at Telford in Saul Shotton, who joined the Bucks in October on a three-month deal.

Debut



Telford are in action today at home to AFC Fylde and could hand their new goalkeeper his debut.