QPR won 2-0 against Luton Town at The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium in the Championship on Friday evening.

Mark Warburton’s side managed to get back to winning ways in entertaining style, taking them up to fifth place in the table.

Chris Willock opened the scoring in the 10th minute with an emphatic chipped finish over Simon Sluga. Experienced striker Charlie Austin doubled the home sides advantage in the 55th minute with a powerful header following Willock’s cross.

The R’s showed their defensive solidarity towards the end of the game and managed to weather a Luton storm, which was a change from the late goals they have had a slight habit of conceding so far this season.

Overall, it was a real professional performance from an experienced QPR side as they took their chances when they came and limited Luton to any real clear-cut chances.

After scoring the first and playing an important role in creating the second goal, many fans were quick to praise Willock’s performance on Twitter – here’s what they had to say: