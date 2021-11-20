QPR won 2-0 against Luton Town at The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium in the Championship on Friday evening.

Mark Warburton’s side managed to get back to winning ways in entertaining style, taking them up to fifth place in the table.

Chris Willock opened the scoring in the 10th minute with an emphatic chipped finish over Simon Sluga. Experienced striker Charlie Austin doubled the home sides advantage in the 55th minute with a powerful header following Willock’s cross.

The R’s showed their defensive solidarity towards the end of the game and managed to weather a Luton storm, which was a change from the late goals they have had a slight habit of conceding so far this season.

Overall, it was a real professional performance from an experienced QPR side as they took their chances when they came and limited Luton to any real clear-cut chances.

After scoring the first and playing an important role in creating the second goal, many fans were quick to praise Willock’s performance on Twitter – here’s what they had to say:

Best we’ve played this season and still had another gear or two to go. Austin’s best game too Willock another level. What a difference Wallace makes #QPR — Barry Rutter (@bazrutter) November 19, 2021

Willock and Chair were magic tonight. Seny was class. Austin showing his value to this team. But Lee Wallace, for me, is crucial. We’ve seriously missed him. Proper player. What a start to the weekend. Youuu R’ssss#QPR #QPRLUT — Seán McGowan (@seanmcgowanuk) November 19, 2021

I just love Chris Willock, Charlie Austin, QPR and the Kiyan Prince Foundation stadium https://t.co/R2OIi0wHyK — Will Pound (@will_pound) November 19, 2021

Wallace, Chair and Willock are magic 💫 — Arjan (@ArjanQPR) November 19, 2021

It’s weirdly refreshing to see us win and keep a clean sheet when we were 2nd best most of the game. These are the kind of wins we need if we have any hope of top 6. P.S. Willock is the best player in england #QPR — CJ (@ChairSZN) November 19, 2021

I don’t mean to exaggerate here, but Chris Willock & Ilias Chair are comfortably the best midfielders in the league.#QPR — Kris Love (@KrisLove5) November 19, 2021