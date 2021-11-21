Middlesbrough were hosts as football returned from another international break with Millwall making the long trip up from London.

It was a game that saw the Teessiders looking to change their mixed form over recent games and head towards a play-off place. The game against the Lions saw Boro start in 14th place in the table.

A win over their visitors from the capital would have been enough to lift them up the table and keep them on the coattails of a play-off chase.

It was a game where Gary Rowett’s Millwall side took the early initiative, hogging possessing in a typically tight opening spell. Despite having less of the first-half possession in the early stages, it was Chris Wilder’s Boro side who went ahead through Matt Crooks (15′).

It was a lead short-lived with Benik Afobe (27′) equalising to make it a 1-1 game. Middlesbrough continued to press and had more chances (7) than Millwall (3). However, both sides went in on equal terms at the half-time whistle.

It was an even start to the second period as both sides looked to get a foothold from which to push on.

Here are three Middlesbrough players who didn’t perform for Middlesbrough in the draw against Millwall.

Sol Bamba – WhoScored rating 6.04

Veteran defender Bamba has been a steady influence for Middlesbrough over recent games. However, one of those games wasn’t yesterday against Millwall at the Riverside. Chief amongst the disappointments was the own goal that he scored.

There were positives in his game, he was massively accurate (92%) and 33 of his 36 passes found their targets. However, his usually dominant defensive game wasn’t there – he missed the only tackle he went for and made just three clearances of Millwall ball.

Luke Daniels – WhoScored rating 6.32

Daniels didn’t have a disastrous day in goal, it was just one of those non-descript days at the office, a low-key performance. He only made the one save and only came to make one claim of a ball into his area.

As performances go, it wasn’t the best, it wasn’t the worst and it could be summed up as middle of the road. It just wasn’t a display from the Boro stopper that turned any heads.

Jonny Howson – WhoScored rating 6.34

33-year-old Howson was another Boro man whose game against Rowett’s Lions disappointed. The central midfielder saw a decent amount (3.7%) of Boro’s possession, making 38 touches, He was also accurate (88%) with his distribution, 23 of his 26 passes finding a teammate. None of these were key passes leading to a teammate chance.

There was a snap in his defensive game in that he made all three tackles that he went for. However, he failed to impose himself any further with just on clearance of Millwall ball over the 90 minutes.

Data derived from the Middlesbrough vs Millwall match profile on the WhoScored website.