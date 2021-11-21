West Brom travelled north to West Yorkshire yesterday to face Carlos Corberan’s Huddersfield Town outfit at the John Smith’s Stadium.

A win for the 3rd-placed Baggies would have allowed them to keep pace with the Championship’s two two, Bournemouth and Fulham. For Corberan’s Town outfit, a win and three points would lift them back into the play-offs.

West Brom would have fancied themselves to win this game and aspects of the first half did belong to them. The Baggies bossed possession (67.2%) and dominated the shot count (10-4). However, games are not won on numbers.

It was Huddersfield who took the lead through Danel Sinani (6′) who finished a flowing move with a simple tap-in from Danny Ward’s pass. Despite waves of West Brom pressure, it proved to be the only goal of a first-half bossed by Valerian Ismael’s men.

West Brom continued to dictate affairs in the second half as well, picking up where they left off. They continued to hog the possession (62%) and created more chances (8-2) than their hosts. However, they were met by a resolute Huddersfield side who toughed it out,

A miserable afternoon for the Baggies was compounded with midfielder Jake Livermore seeing red in the 78th minute. It was a game where Huddersfield held on for a deserved, hard-fought victory.

Here are three West Brom players whose performances let Valerian Ismael down against a strong Terriers side.

Jake Livermore – WhoScored rating 5.44

West Brom were struggling to break down a resolute Huddersfield Town outfit and Livermore’s 78th-minute straight red card didn’t help the Baggies’ cause.

Whilst he was on the field, the veteran midfielder was highly accurate (77%) with his distribution of the ball, 43 of his 56 passes finding their intended target. The defensive side of his game was a little weak with him making just one tackle,

Grady Diangana – WhoScored rating 5.99

The tricky Diangana was another West Brom player who was not on his game today against a stoic Huddersfield side. Before he was withdrawn on 61 minutes, the game seemed to pass him by.

He saw very little (1.8%) of West Brom’s ball and his passing game was almost non-existent. Across his time on the pitch, the former West Ham United youngster didn’t light up the game, completing 18 passes from 21 attempts with just one key pass creating a chance.

Alex Mowatt – WhoScored rating 6.12

Midfield maestro Alex Mowatt was another Baggie who failed to rise to the occasion. In a game where West Brom had the upper hand all over the pitch, the 26-year-old just didn’t stand out.

He saw a fair amount (5.7%) of the ball and had 57 touches across the game. His distribution (83%) was accurate but it wasn’t the best approach from him – 38 passes from found their intended targets. Only one of these passes was a key pass leading to a teammate chance.

