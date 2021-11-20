QPR had the pleasure of hosting visitors Luton Town last night in a game that pitched the 6th-placed Rs against the 11th-placed Hatters.

Victory for the Londoners would have seen them climb a place to 5th, moving ahead of Stoke City who play later today. For their Bedfordshire visitors, three points would have moved them into the play-offs and above their hosts.

It was a game that had hardly recovered from each side’s initial forays and probes before the home side turned defence into attack and a goal with one flowing move:

QPR take the lead as they turn defence into attack in the blink of an eye 👀 Watch live now on Sky Sports Football 📺 #QPRLUT pic.twitter.com/mjVRXlnuJy — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) November 19, 2021

It was Chris Willock (10′) who profited from an assist by Ilias Chair that allowed him to score his 4th of the season to give the Londoners the lead. It was a half where QPR began to assert themselves and take control.

Whilst not totally dominating first-half affairs, QPR saw more of the ball (55.6%-44.4%) and had more chances (7-6) than their visitors. It was enough to see the home side through to the half-time whistle 1-0 to the good.

The second half saw Nathan Jones’ Luton side on the front foot and it was they who made the early running and created the early chances. However, against the run of play, it was Charlie Austin (55′) who put Mark Warburton’s side 2-0 up.

Charlie Austin's header puts QPR 2-0 up 🎯 Watch live now on Sky Sports Football 📺 #QPRLUT pic.twitter.com/nJ7POpPjjw — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) November 19, 2021

The Hatters continued to push and look to get themselves back into the game and they did create chances. Jones shuffled his formations as he strived to get back into a game that was heading away from them.

Luton easily dominated the shots and chances (9-1) in the second 45 minutes but were unable to get back into the game. QPR held out for a solid 2-0 victory that moved them a place up the table.

Here are three QPR players who shone for Mark Warburton in a good win against a good Luton Town outfit.

Jimmy Dunne – WhoScored rating 8.44

Playing at the heart of a QPR back three, 24-year-old Dunne managed to stand out above his attacking colleagues. He saw a lot of the ball (6.7%) and was successful (74%) in his distribution.

Alongside an assist for Charlie Austin, it was his defensive performance that made him stand out. He won six headers, and completed two tackles. What was more impressive were the five interceptions he made and the six clearances of Luton ball.

Chris Willock – WhoScored rating 7.75

Forward Willock got his name on the scoresheet as his 4th of the season set the Rs on their way in the 10th minute of the game. A lot (4.9%) of QPR’s game went through the youngster who impressed again.

His distribution (87%; 33-from-38 attempts) was highly accurate and he was an issue for the Hatters all evening long. He also didn’t shirk his defensive duties, making two tackles and an interception as Luton pressed to get back into the game.

Ilias Chair – WhoScored rating 7.43

Chair had one of these games where he effortlessly looked good…again! He was another Rs player who saw a lot (5.8%) of the ball as QPR bossed the possession. This helped him put down a solid platform in the game.

His 57 touches before he was substituted, saw him highly accurate (86%) with his distribution. He completed 37 of his 43 attempted passes – two of these being key passes granting teammates chances.

Data derived from the QPR vs Luton Town match profile on the WhoScored website.