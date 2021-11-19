Fulham starlet Connor McAvoy has drawn high praise after it was confirmed his loan spell with Wealdstone has been extended.

McAvoy, 19, linked up with Wealdstone last month in a bid to pick up senior experience away from Fulham.

EFL clubs are able to send players on loan to non-league sides as teams outside the Football League don’t have to abide by the given transfer windows. It gives young Football League talents the chance to head out on loan and test themselves in senior football, which is exactly what Connor McAvoy has done.

Now, it has emerged that McAvoy’s loan spell with National League side Wealdstone has been extended.

McAvoy’s loan club confirmed the extension on Friday, meaning the Fulham youngster will remain until the start of January.

It comes after a successful start to life with the Stones. The Scottish youth international scored on his debut, coming in a 1-1 draw with Weymouth. Since then, he has remained a part of Stuart Maynard’s starting XI, helping keep clean sheets in big wins over Grimsby Town and Barnet.

Earning high praise

Upon the confirmation of his loan extension, Wealdstone boss Maynard was full of praise for Fulham loan man McAvoy.

He was labelled a “revelation” by his boss, saying:

“Connor’s come in and has been a revelation. You all saw from that tackle at Barnet last weekend that effectively won us the game.

“He will have a real chance to contribute across a busy festive period. We’re delighted to keep him on board and thank Fulham for their continual work they do with us.”

What now for McAvoy?

McAvoy will now be looking to maintain his spot in Maynard’s side into the festive period, something that seems highly likely given the Wealdstone boss’ recent praise for the Fulham man.

Continued strong performances will surely catch the eyes of Marco Silva and co back at Craven Cottage, so it will be interesting to see how his situation at Fulham pans out once his loan spell comes to an end in January.