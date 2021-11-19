Blackpool fans have delivered their verdict after it was confirmed manager Neil Critchley has signed a new long-term contract at Bloomfield Road.

Since his appointment as Head Coach in March 2020, Neil Critchley has become a highly popular figure at Blackpool.

The former Liverpool coach guided the Tangerines back to the Championship and the club have enjoyed a successful return to life in the second-tier.

After a shaky start, Blackpool sit in a thoroughly impressive 10th place. They are only one point away from breaking into the play-off spots and have a healthy 13-point gap between them and the relegation zone, a place many thought the club would be lingering near.

Now, Critchley has been rewarded for his success, landing a new long-term contract.

The 43-year-old’s initial deal was set to expire in 2023, but this fresh agreement keeps him contracted to the Tangerines until the summer of 2026.

Upon the confirmation of his new deal, fans weren’t hesitant to express their delight on Twitter. Here’s what Blackpool fans had to say:

Awesome news! He’s doing an absolutely brilliant job. Great young manager and thoroughly good bloke. Credit to the club for sorting this. 🍊 #utmp https://t.co/XDwgovET8q — Paul 🍊 (@knownaspaul) November 19, 2021

The Gaffer!!! Anyone that went through how the Oystons alienated Ian Holloway is just so happy that this club is holding on to Critch, who’s established a culture at Blackpool & will now be allowed to keep building on that culture #UTMP https://t.co/5egid6ok1c — Ryan Mavity (@Ryan_Mavity) November 19, 2021

Signing of the Season 🍊🍊🍊👏👏👏 https://t.co/1V4OgWMXYU — Lotts (@lotts10) November 19, 2021

OH MY GOD OH MY GOD OH MY GOD OH MY GOD OH MY GOD OH MY GOD OH MY GOD OH MY GOD OH MY GOD OH MY GOD OH MY GOD OH MY GOD OH MY GOD OH MY GOD OH MY GOD OH MY GOD OH MY GOD OH MY GOD OH MY GOD OH MY GOD OH MY GOD OH MY GOD OH MY GOD OH MY GOD OH MY GOD OH MY GOD OH MY GOD OH MY GOD https://t.co/6xCUVt9QAw — Ant Stephen󠁧 (@AntStephen) November 19, 2021

Absolutely buzzing. Thinking ahead. Tying down important players – and now the gaffer – way ahead of panic time. Absolutely superb! https://t.co/tYiofxgPqY — Jez (@BFCJez) November 19, 2021

Absolutely buzzing with this one, biggest signing in years this. Roll on Swansea away tomorrow 🧡🍊 https://t.co/nOUJWE54P2 — Danny Bateman (@bateman94) November 19, 2021