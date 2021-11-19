Blackpool fans have delivered their verdict after it was confirmed manager Neil Critchley has signed a new long-term contract at Bloomfield Road.

Since his appointment as Head Coach in March 2020, Neil Critchley has become a highly popular figure at Blackpool.

The former Liverpool coach guided the Tangerines back to the Championship and the club have enjoyed a successful return to life in the second-tier.

After a shaky start, Blackpool sit in a thoroughly impressive 10th place. They are only one point away from breaking into the play-off spots and have a healthy 13-point gap between them and the relegation zone, a place many thought the club would be lingering near.

READ: Blackpool among EFL sides watching over National League talent

Now, Critchley has been rewarded for his success, landing a new long-term contract.

The 43-year-old’s initial deal was set to expire in 2023, but this fresh agreement keeps him contracted to the Tangerines until the summer of 2026.

Upon the confirmation of his new deal, fans weren’t hesitant to express their delight on Twitter. Here’s what Blackpool fans had to say: