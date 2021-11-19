Sheffield United striker Lys Mousset is set to be subject to a bid from Besiktas, according to Turkish sports news publication Fotomac.

Sheffield United manager Slavisa Jokanovic has rotated his forward line since taking over in the summer. The likes of Billy Sharp, Rhian Brewster and Mousset have been deployed up front, with varying degrees of success.

Mousset has started just four of the Blades’ 17 league games this season, but during that time he has scored three goals. He was kept out by a hamstring injury but has since returned to action.

Therefore it is no surprise that there is attention from other clubs, particularly that of Turkish giants Besiktas. Both Braga in Portugal and Scottish side Hearts were also reportedly keen.

They sit sixth in the Super Lig standings and are 10 points off league leaders Trabzonspor. They are looking to the January window for new acquisitions and have reportedly identified Mousset as a potential signing.

Besiktas are prioritising a striker in the upcoming window, especially given their first-choice number nine Cyle Larin’s contract is up in the summer.

Mousset’s current deal expires at the same time and so Besiktas could be looking for a cut-price deal on the 25-year-old, should Sheffield United be willing to part with him.

Jokanovic was recently asked about outgoings at Bramall Lane, of which he said that he ‘was not thinking about selling players’ and that there had been no offers or communication from clubs about any of his players.

Mousset only joined Sheffield United in 2019. Since arriving from Bournemouth he has played 53 games in all competitions, scoring nine goals and registering a further four assists.