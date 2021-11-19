Millwall boss Gary Rowett has left the door open for Tyler Burey and Isaac Olaofe to break into the first-team next season.

Both Burey and Olaofe have made good impressions in their respective loan spells away from Millwall.

Burey, 20, made a lightning start to life with Hartlepool United, only for injury to sideline him. He managed three goals and one assist in five League Two outings before being struck down by injury.

As for Olaofe, he has continued to impress in his return to Sutton United. After helping fire them to promotion last season, the 21-year-old has managed four goals in nine appearances this season.

The duo’s form hasn’t gone unnoticed either, with Millwall boss Gary Rowett moving to heap praise on the young attackers.

As quoted by London News Online, Rowett left the door open for both Burey and Olaofe to make their way into his side next season, labelling them as “really exciting prospects” for the future.

Here’s what he had to say on the young pair:

“I saw Isaac’s goal and it was fabulous pressing from the front.

It is the sort of thing we speak to our strikers about – to almost give defenders no time on the ball. He has the pace and enthusiasm to want to stop defenders playing out and it was a nice finish as well.

“Isaac has done really well, as did Tyler when he went out. It gives us two young forwards who are both quick and both powerful. Both have got different qualities who could come back into our team next season.

“Do you bring them back, give them a chance but they might then potentially not be in the squad? Or do you leave them playing and developing, knowing they’ll be a little bit further on in the summer?

“It’s about confidence. Can they go and score double figures? A young mobile striker who scores double figures in League Two, you’re always going to give them a chance.

“Certainly in the long term those two are really exciting prospects for our forward line.”

In the meantime…

For now though, Burey and Olaofe will be looking to kick on and keep impressing away from The Den.

It was recently revealed that Hartlepool loan man Burey has suffered a slight setback in his bid to return from a hamstring injury, meaning his return has been pushed back a week.

Olaofe on the other hand will be looking to maintain his spot in the starting XI as Sutton prepare to face Leyton Orient this weekend.