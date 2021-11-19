Burton Albion have confirmed the appointment of Jake Kean as their new Head of Goalkeeping.

Kean, 30, links up with Burton Albion following Andy Quay’s switch to the United States, where he takes up a role with Charlotte FC.

The former Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield Wednesday shot-stopper becomes part of Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s coaching staff at the Pirelli Stadium, where he will be working closely with the Brewers’ current crop of first-team goalkeepers as well as those in the academy.

Upon the announcement of his appointment, Kean expressed his excitement at the opportunity, insisting it was a move he “couldn’t turn down”.

Kean’s playing pedigree

The Derby-born coach has played at a whole range of levels, ranging from the Premier League to League Two.

He made his breakthrough into senior football while on the books with Blackburn Rovers, also picking up experience during loan spells away. Kean played 44 times for Rovers’ senior side, keeping 13 clean sheets. He also featured for Hartlepool United, Rochdale, Yeovil Town and Oldham Athletic while out on loan.

Kean then joined Norwich City in 2015, spending time on loan with Colchester United and Swindon Town before for Sheffield Wednesday the following year.

He went on to spend the next two years on the books at Hillsborough, though he never made an appearance for their first-team. Kean endured two spells away from the Owls, linking up with Mansfield Town, who he later joined permanently, and Grimsby Town.

Coaching experience

At only 30, Kean already has over two years of coaching experience under his belt.

Notts County recruited him on a player-coach deal in 2019, with the ‘keeper taking up a role as goalkeeping coach. He has remained in that role until now, departing the Magpies to join Burton Albion.