Derby County boss Wayne Rooney has had his say on his side’s uphill battle to stay in the Championship this season.

Derby County find themselves on -3 points for the season after a second points deduction in this campaign alone, giving them a total of 21 points deducted this season and with a further three suspended.

Rooted to the foot of the Championship table, Derby County are now 18 points adrift in the Championship and return to action against league leaders Bournemouth on Sunday.

Speaking to the club during his pre-match press conference this afternoon, Rooney had his to say on the Rams’ chances of survival this season:

“It’s possible. It’ll be difficult and a huge challenge. We know in football anything can happen and it’ll take us going on a good run and others dropping points.

“The players have been through a lot and I couldn’t be prouder of how they’ve carried themselves.”

After the news of their second points deduction of the season, Derby County are met with arguably their most difficult home fixture so far.

Scott Parker’s side currently sit in 1st-place of the Championship table and have lost just once all season, claiming 40 points from their opening 17 games compared to Derby’s 18.

To add to that, they’ve scored 31 goals and conceded just seven but Rooney will take pride in the fact that his side boats the fourth best defensive record in the division with 16 goals conceded so far.

Despite that, the Rams have scored even fewer – they’ve found the back on the net just 13 times in the Championship this season and finding a way past a resilient Bournemouth will be difficult.

The game kicks off at 12pm on Sunday afternoon and is available to watch on Sky Sports Football.