Preston North End youngster Ethan Walker has linked up with AFC Fylde for a second loan spell, it has been confirmed.

Walker, 19, completes a move back to AFC Fylde after spending time with the club earlier this campaign.

EFL clubs are allowed to send players out on loan to non-league sides outside of the given transfer windows as teams outside the Football League don’t have to abide by said windows.

It opens the door for clubs to loan out some of their young talents, which is exactly what Preston North End have done with Ethan Walker.

The 19-year-old forward has joined National League North outfit Fylde on a temporary deal that will run through until the start of January.

It gives him the chance to pick up first-team experience away from Deepdale has he bids to forge a career in the senior game.

Walker’s first stint with Fylde

The former Carlisle United loan man linked up with Jim Bentley’s side back in September. However, his spell was cut short as he returned to Preston North End following an injury.

In his two outings for Fylde, Walker managed one goal, coming off the bench to score a late equaliser against Alfreton Town.

Now, he will be looking to pick up where he left off as he bids to impress away from Preston.

In the meantime…

While Walker plies his trade elsewhere, Preston North End will be focused on their upcoming return to Championship action.

Preston currently sit in 16th place and will be bidding to rise up the table with a win over Cardiff City this weekend.