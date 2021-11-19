Middlesbrough take on Millwall tomorrow and David Prutton has given his prediction in his weekly Sky Sports column.

Middlesbrough come into the game in 14th position in the Championship table and are looking to get back to winning ways after three games without a victory.

Following three consecutive wins against Peterborough, Barnsley, and Cardiff, they then lost two in a row before drawing with West Brom last time out.

The 1-1 draw with the Baggies turned out to be Neil Warnock’s final game in charge of Middlesbrough. Chris Wilder then took the reigns soon after and Millwall will be his first game in charge of his new club.

Millwall are ninth in the standings and a win could see them go into the top six. They have lost just one of their last five, winning three and drawing one during that time.

Gary Rowett’s side have almost a fully fit squad to choose from for the game, whilst Boro have contrasting fortunes. Wilder has come into the job with his squad depleted due to injuries and will be scrambling to get a starting eleven together for the visit of Millwall this weekend.

That being said, Prutton predicts Wilder to get off to a flying start against the Lions, predicting the home side to win 2-1.

A win for Middlesbrough could see them leapfrog Millwall and jump to as high as eighth, other results and goal differences permitting.

Prutton also predicted wins for Birmingham City, Stoke City, Blackpool, Bournemouth, Nottingham Forest, Cardiff City and Fulham.