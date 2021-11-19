Swansea City forward Liam Cullen is attracting interest from MK Dons, Lincoln City, Fleetwood Town and Cheltenham Town, according to reports.

Cullen, 22, has struggled to make an impact on Russell Martin’s Swansea City side so far this season.

Much of the Tenby-born forward’s game time has come off the bench, making six substitute outings in his 10 Championship appearances. He has chipped in with one assist in the process but has been an unused substitute in the last three games.

Now, Football Insider has claimed Cullen could be allowed to make a loan move away from Swansea City in the January transfer window.

As a result, four League One sides are showing an interest in the forward.

MK Dons, Lincoln City, Fleetwood Town and Cheltenham Town are all rumoured to be sizing up a winter move for Cullen, so it will be interesting to see if the links develop into anything more serious as the January window nears.

Swansea’s current attacking options

Joel Piroe has cemented himself as the Swans’ number one choice up front this season, while summer signing Michael Obafemi hasn’t been able to make the impact hoped just yet.

Morgan Whittaker is another option at the top of the pitch, but he too has been linked with a January loan move.

The right move for Cullen?

It has been said that Russell Martin could look to add another striker in January, so it awaits to be seen if another player needs to come in before Cullen can make a temporary move away.

However, a loan could be exactly what the Swansea City academy graduate needs to boost his chances of first-team football at the Swansea.com Stadium.

Cullen is yet to spend time away from the club on loan and could benefit from a temporary stint in League One, so it will be interesting to see how his situation pans out.