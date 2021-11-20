Sunderland have announced that they have recalled goalkeeper Anthony Patterson from his loan deal at Notts County after second choice Lee Burge picked up an injury.

Notts County have enjoyed a good start to their campaign in the fifth tier – they’re unbeaten in their previous five outings and currently sit just four points behind league leaders Chesterfield.

Patterson has featured ten times for Notts County this season and has seriously impressed their supporters, so it is to little surprise Sunderland have recalled him from his loan duties.

The 21-year-old academy graduate has featured twice already for the Black Cats in the league, his appearances against Wycombe and Wimbledon seen the young keeper keep a clean sheet and only concede one across both starts. In the league for Notts County, Patterson kept three clean sheets in eight games, only conceding ten goals.

What’s next for Patterson?

At the moment it is unknown to Wearsiders why Patterson has been recalled and what the long-term plan is. Does manager Lee Johnson want to give him a chance in the senior squad or would Sunderland rather send him on loan to a League Two side to further his development with consistent game time?

Patterson is currently fighting both Burge (when fit) and Ron Thorben-Hoffmann for the number one shirt and with current starter and loanee Hoffmann developing in his first year in English football, it may be better for Patterson to go somewhere where he is guaranteed starts.