Barnsley are rumoured to be alongside 11 other sides in eyeing up Plymouth Argyle midfielder Panutche Camara.

Camara, 24, has emerged as a star performer for Plymouth Argyle this season.

The midfielder’s form has helped Ryan Lowe’s side rise to the top of the League One table, playing in all 17 league games so far. In the process, the Canchungo-born ace has chipped in with two goals and two assists, starring in central midfield.

Now, as per a report from Football Insider, as many as 12 clubs are making checks on Camara ahead of the January transfer window.

Championship outfit Barnsley and Premier League club Burnley are mentioned as potential suitors in the report, with 10 others said to have sent scouts to watch the former Crawley Town ace in action against Sheffield Wednesday earlier this week.

Camara’s contract situation

There is some uncertainty surrounding Camara’s future at Home Park.

His contract with the Pilgrims is set to expire at the end of this season, with an agreement over a fresh extension yet to be reached.

Asbaghi eyeing new blood?

Now under the management of Poya Asbaghi, Barnsley may be looking to bring some fresh faces to Oakwell in the January transfer window.

Asbaghi will be determined to turn around the Tykes’ fortunes as soon as he can, and the addition of some new players in January could go a long way in his efforts to preserve the club’s Championship status.