Middlesbrough face Millwall at the Riverside on Saturday afternoon in what will be Chris Wilder’s first game in charge.

Middlesbrough parted company with Neil Warnock after their 1-1 away draw with West Brom, with Wilder taking the reigns a day later.

That day Warnock lined his side up in a 3-5-2 formation, something which Wilder will also look to implement going forwards.

Given the number of injuries at present, it may be difficult for the new Boro boss to field anything close to a full-strength side. Many of the players who were missing in their last game before the international break continue to miss out.

Here is how we expect Middlesbrough to line up against Millwall tomorrow:

GK – Luke Daniels

CB – Lee Peltier

CB – Sol Bamba

CB – Grant Hall

RWB – Isaiah Jones

CM -Jonny Howson

CM – Martin Payero

CM – Matt Crooks

LWB – Marcus Tavernier

ST – Duncan Watmore

ST – Josh Coburn

Daniels could be swapped out for Joe Lumley, with neither goalkeeper having the place nailed down. Forgotten man Dejan Stojanovic could also be in contention between the sticks.

Elsewhere, Paddy McNair is being assessed after missing Northern Ireland’s game against Italy last time out. The midfielder could miss out which means Matt Crooks comes back in after serving a suspension at West Brom last time out.

Marc Bola is back in training, as is Dael Fry according to Wilder, but both will not be rushed back.

Marcus Tavernier has played as a wing-back on a few occasions this season, but he could be used centrally if Wilder feels new signing Neil Taylor is up to starting. Either Payero or Howson would then drop out.