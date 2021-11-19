Peterborough United youngster Kellan Hickinson has put pen to paper on his first professional contract with the club, it has been confirmed.

Hickinson, 18, has become the latest Peterborough United academy talent to sign a professional contract at London Road.

The Posh confirmed the agreement on Friday morning, with the young attacking midfielder putting pen to paper on a two-year contract with the Championship outfit.

It marks another step in the right direction for both the player and the club.

Hickinson, who has been with Peterborough United for 10 years already, makes a step towards the goal of making a senior breakthrough with the club. After impressing for the U18s, the playmaker has seen more game time with the U23s, an area Posh has put an increased investment in recently.

As for the club, it shows the time and money being driven into improving their academy is paying off.

Posh’s increased academy focus

Peterborough United attained a Category Two status for their academy earlier this year, giving the club the opportunity to further develop their facilities and bring new staff in to help their young talents develop.

The fruits of their labour have already had a positive impact on the first-team, with Harrison Burrows the most notable academy graduate currently in Darren Ferguson’s first-team plans.

Ricky-Jade Jones is also a firm part of the senior side though injury has limited his involvement this season, while Will Blackmore has cemented himself as Ferguson’s number two in between the sticks.