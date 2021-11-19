QPR boss Mark Warburton has revealed “work is being done” as the R’s make plans for the January transfer window.

Heading into the busy winter schedule, QPR sit in an impressive 6th place after 17 Championship games.

Mark Warburton’s side have established themselves as play-off contenders after a successful transfer window and will be determined to maintain their push for promotion as the season rumbles on.

Another transfer window is on the horizon too, and plans are being put in place at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

As quoted by West London Sport, R’s boss Warburton has revealed plans are being put in place ahead of the January transfer window.

He stated that “work is being done” to see who could be on their shortlist, also revealing that he is assessing his squad to see which areas need to be strengthened before embarking on the rest of the campaign.

Here’s what he had to say:

“You look at your squad; what needs to be done and what can be done in January.

“Are you happy with what you’ve got? Do you need to make some tweaks? All of these questions will come up.

“Work is being done now to see what’s available, what might supplement and what we need.”

In the meantime…

While work is going on off the pitch to ensure they’re ready for the January window, QPR will be determined to maintain a strong run of form over the coming weeks and months.

Warburton and co may well find it easier to persuade players to come on board in January if they’re still in and around the play-off spots in the New Year.

Their next league fixtures comes against Luton Town, who have emerged in the play-off picture themselves. Three points for QPR could see them rise as high as fifth, so it will be interesting to see how the tie pans out on Saturday afternoon.