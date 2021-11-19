Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder has given an update to The Northern Echo on his squad’s fitness ahead of their game against Millwall on Saturday.

Middlesbrough take on Gary Rowett’s side this weekend in what will be Wilder’s first game in charge.

However, it will be difficult to learn much from the selected starting line-up given the number of injuries he has to contend with.

At present, Middlesbrough could to be without Anfernee Dijksteel, Darnell Fisher, Marc Bola, Dael Fry, Marcus Browne, Martin Payero, Sammy Ameobi and Uche Ikpeazu.

Whilst there are concerns about both Andraz Sporar and Paddy McNair after their international exploits with Slovenia and Northern Ireland respectively.

When asked for an injury update Wilder emphasised the importance of not rushing players back to fitness. He admitted Browne and Fry are close, whilst Ikpeazu and Bola have been training.

“There are a few injuries and it’s just important we get everybody back healthy,” said the Boro boss.

“Sammy Ameobi and Darnell Fisher are long term, and Marcus Browne is looking to get back on the grass now. Dael Fry is making big strides to get himself back available.

“There is still 30 games to go, so there will be no gambles in terms of chucking players in.

“We’ve had Uche back on the grass this week, we’ve had Marc Bola back on the grass this week so they missed last week’s work.”

Wilder did admit that his squad has been so threadbare in training that there have been chances for the youth players. This could become apparent in his team selection on Saturday.

“At one stage last week, we had ten players and four kids in there. Kolo (Williams Kokolo, T (Toyosi Olusanya), Josh Coburn and (Jeremy Sivi) so it wasn’t a senior group.”

Coburn has started Boro’s last two games, scoring in both, and he could continue given Sporar and Ikpeazu’s injury scares.

Elsewhere, Grant Hall looks to be fit and available after missing a large chunk of the campaign so far before his return in their last game. He is expected to partner Sol Bamba in the centre of defence.

Whilst there was no mention of Anfernee Dijskteel in Wilder’s comments, which could suggest he is back in contention.