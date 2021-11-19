Derby County captain Tom Lawrence has said he plans on seeing out his contract with the Rams amid links with a host of Championship sides.

Earlier this week, the Daily Mail claimed a host of Championship sides were lining up a January move for the Derby County man.

West Brom, Bournemouth, Swansea City and Stoke City have all been linked with Lawrence, who sees his contract at Pride Park expire at the end of this season.

Now, amid the links with a move away, Lawrence has revealed his stance over his future with the Rams.

As quoted by Derbyshire Live, Lawrence has revealed he wants to stay with Derby County until the end of the season, though admitted that he doesn’t know what the future will bring given the club’s financial position.

He stated that if a move was to be made, it would have to be the right one for both him and the Rams. Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“For me to leave in January it would have to be for the benefit of the club, and for me, otherwise there would be no point in me leaving.

“I want to see the season out here, but I don’t know what can happen in the future.

“I am out of contract and so are many other lads here, so we are all kind of not knowing what is going to go on.

“Obviously all the lads want to sort their future out but we are in the position we are in, we all knew we were going to be in the last year of our contracts but we have to do a professional job and keeping putting in performances, like we have been doing.”

A difficult January awaits

With Derby County still in administration and a host of players in the final year of their respective contracts, January could be a difficult month for the club.

It will be a month of cost-cutting, which explains why Lawrence is among those linked with a departure.

The former Leicester City and Manchester United man is said to be the club’s highest earner on £37,000-a-week.