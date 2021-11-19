Fleetwood Town are believed to have had a look at AFC Telford United defender Brad Bood.

Fleetwood Town have apparently had the youngster training with them recently, as per a report by the Shropshire Star.

Bood, 18, also had a trial at Championship side Stoke City last month.

He played for the Potters’ Under-23s last month against Nottingham Forest.

Read: Fleetwood Town loanee from last season handed new contract by parent club

More about him

Bood is a graduate of Telford’s academy and caught the eye playing for their Under-18s side before they invited him to train with their first-team earlier this year.

He played a few pre-season friendlies this past summer including one against Stoke.

The full-back also spent time with non-league side Shifnal Town last year.

The teenager has made a few senior appearances in the National League North this season but has been left out over the past couple of months.

However, he is expected to make his return to the starting XI tomorrow against AFC Fylde.

Read: Fleetwood Town linked with January move for midfielder

Fleetwood had look

Fleetwood favourite Nathan Pond now coaches back at the club and will know Bood from his spell at Telford last season.

The Cod Army are currently fighting for survival in League One and are sat in 22nd in the league table.

Simon Grayson’s side are a point away from safety and are back in league action tomorrow at home to Morecambe.

The January transfer window is on the horizon and is an opportunity for them to bolster their ranks going into the second-half of the season.