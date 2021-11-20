Wigan Athletic take on Oxford United in League One this weekend after the international break.

Wigan have won their previous two fixtures and three out of the previous five in the league, and so the Tics will be hoping the international break hasn’t ruined their momentum.

They currently sit second in the league, behind Plymouth Argyle. Some inconsistent form has been present around Leam Richardson’s squad that Plymouth are really yet to show.

Team news

Gwion Edwards is expected to be out with a thigh problem, luckily this is the only fresh report on the injury front.

Jordan Jones and Jack Whatmough are both suspended, with Max Power and Charlie Wyke both one caution away from a suspension.



Predicted XI

Amos (GK)

Tilt

Kerr

Watts

McClean

Power

Bayliss

Keane

Darikwa

Humphrys

Wyke



Prediction

Wigan will be hoping to close the gap on Plymouth’s lead at the top and with a game in hand, Wigan will be considering themselves in the driving seat.

Their opposition, Oxford, come into this one unbeaten in their past four and their recent form has seen them rewarded with a spot just inside the top six. Karl Robinson’s side will be hoping to keep Sunderland out of the play-offs this weekend and the only way to guarantee that is picking up three points this weekend.

Expect this game to be a good, end to end affair with both teams enjoying some good recent form. This means both sides should be happy and confident enough to play a free-flowing game, which should give both sets of supporters a good watch.

Score prediction: Wigan Athletic 2-1 Oxford United