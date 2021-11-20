Sunderland take on Ipswich Town in League One this weekend.

The international break has gifted Sunderland with an extended period on the training ground, where they will have attempted to address their recent run of form.

Team news

There are no new injuries that are known of. Ross Stewart and Alex Pritchard have been rested so should be available, whilst fullbacks Denver Hume and Niall Huggins aren’t expected to return until much nearer the New Year.

Aiden McGeady was playing with a knock and therefore manager Lee Johnson said he had ‘fitness work’ to do.

Luke O’Nien is one caution away from a suspension.

Predicted XI

Hoffmann (GK)

Winchester

Flanagan

Doyle

Cirkin

Neil

O’Nien

Dajaku

Stewart

Broadhead

Gooch

Prediction

Sunderland need this win, with only one win in their previous seven outings, the pressure is mounting on Johnson. After starting the season better than any before in League One, Sunderland now find themselves outside the play offs and drifting further away from the expected finish inside the top two spots.

Many Wearsiders want Johnson to switch up the formation as Sunderland have become too predictable over the past month, with many calls for the 4-4-2 formation, the formation used in Sunderland’s victory over Lincoln City in the play off semi-finals last year.

Paul Cook’s Ipswich are a complete contrast, their form has been tremendous and seen them rise from relegation to within touching distance of the top six.

Score prediction: Sunderland 1-1 Ipswich Town